Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Buys Shares of 4,317 Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 701.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 512.1% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

BNDX stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.0851 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

