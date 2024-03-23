Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $7.86 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 0.7% of Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 20,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 49,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on XOM. Mizuho upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM stock opened at $113.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

