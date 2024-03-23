Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Invests $205,000 in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,439,000. Bay Rivers Group boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $250.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $450.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $785.25.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $972.74 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,229.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $778.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.27.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 28,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $874.57, for a total transaction of $25,123,772.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,845,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $84,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,708,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,289 shares of company stock worth $30,197,681. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

