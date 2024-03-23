Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 769 Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 769 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total value of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.39, for a total transaction of $249,997.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,079,246.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 14,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $4,490,089.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,169,296 shares of company stock valued at $326,477,726 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $307.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.58 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $291.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.58.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.