Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WGO. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.40.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $70.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.71. Winnebago Industries has a 12-month low of $53.94 and a 12-month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $703.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.63 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter valued at about $1,452,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 179.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 81,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 52,286 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 173,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,493,000 after buying an additional 43,682 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 934.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 16,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 91,829 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares in the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

