Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $65.47, but opened at $68.00. Winnebago Industries shares last traded at $68.96, with a volume of 85,881 shares.

The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.63 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Winnebago Industries by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

