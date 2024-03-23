Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.16 and last traded at $25.13. Approximately 9,590 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 21,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.99.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

