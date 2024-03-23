Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $146.21

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $146.21 and last traded at $145.82, with a volume of 163198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.79.

WIX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Wix.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.52.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. The firm had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

