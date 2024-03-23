XYO (XYO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.57 Million

XYO (XYO) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. XYO has a total market cap of $143.90 million and $1.57 million worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00007680 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00026363 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00015975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,278.12 or 1.00125855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011904 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00154845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,931,216,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,476,747,692 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network. XYO’s official website is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,931,216,938 with 13,476,747,692 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.01037724 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,840,819.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

