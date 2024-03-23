YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.

YPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get YPF Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.3 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 110.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. 10.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.