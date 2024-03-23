YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.43.
YPF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $17.10 in a report on Monday, November 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YPF Sociedad Anónima
Hedge Funds Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:YPF opened at $20.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.89. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About YPF Sociedad Anónima
YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than YPF Sociedad Anónima
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.