Z-Work Acquisition (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.05. Approximately 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 5,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Z-Work Acquisition Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Z-Work Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Z-Work Acquisition Company Profile

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

