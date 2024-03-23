Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Price Performance
Zovio has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.79. The company has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.01.
Zovio Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.