11,997 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Purchased by Patton Fund Management Inc.

Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,997 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $348.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,222. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.26. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.95 and a 1 year high of $351.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.38 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

