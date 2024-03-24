14,463 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Purchased by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 14,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,021. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.37. The company has a market cap of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $83.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

