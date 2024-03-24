15,895 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Purchased by Sweet Financial Partners LLC

Sweet Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kurt Stoffel bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.62 per share, with a total value of $332,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,571 shares in the company, valued at $439,965.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DAR opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.97 and a 1 year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.54%. On average, analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.