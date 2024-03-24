17,082 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Acquired by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.6% of Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of IVW stock opened at $85.14 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $61.18 and a 52-week high of $85.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.76. The stock has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

