1,770 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $346.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $332.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $237.32 and a 12-month high of $348.88. The company has a market cap of $113.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
