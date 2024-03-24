24,637 Shares in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE) Acquired by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGIE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,000.

Separately, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000.

Capital Group International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

CGIE stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,571. Capital Group International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.90 and a 12 month high of $29.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08.

