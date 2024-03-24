260,007 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Bought by Stephens Group Asset Management LLC

Stephens Group Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 260,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,998,000. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 1.6% of Stephens Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,008,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,033,000 after buying an additional 3,756,787 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 811.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,477,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after buying an additional 3,095,592 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,099,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052,967 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,225,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,781,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. 1,045,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.78. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $67.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

