299,260 Shares in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 299,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,021,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in M. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,381,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Macy’s by 10.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,241,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,825 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Macy’s by 1,054.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,846,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906,912 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Macy’s by 27.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,936 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in Macy’s by 0.6% during the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 7,810,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,677,000 after acquiring an additional 45,159 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Stock Down 2.6 %

M stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.25. 6,580,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,593,946. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $22.10.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Macy’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen downgraded Macy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised Macy’s from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

