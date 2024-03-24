3,412 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc.

Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 108,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,241,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,690,000 after buying an additional 5,236,618 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,015,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,400,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,770 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,032,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
NYSEARCA BLV opened at $71.93 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $62.95 and a twelve month high of $77.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.18.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
