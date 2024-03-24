3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in 3M by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,855,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised shares of 3M from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on 3M from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.60.

Shares of MMM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,449,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,498. The firm has a market cap of $59.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. 3M has a 1-year low of $85.35 and a 1-year high of $113.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.89.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

In other 3M news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

