57,589 Shares in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 6.54% of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DYNF. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter valued at about $476,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 52,948 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DYNF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $44.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,179,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,973. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.96 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a market capitalization of $39.26 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.97.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Company Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

