6,099 Shares in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Acquired by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,099 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,024,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,170,271,000 after acquiring an additional 111,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,845,000 after acquiring an additional 74,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,037,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $340,478,000 after acquiring an additional 42,128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CINF traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.42. 727,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,765. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $95.01 and a one year high of $121.38.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

