97,127 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 97,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,000. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for about 1.2% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of ARK Innovation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 76,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.9% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 18,454 shares during the period.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.41. The company had a trading volume of 8,941,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,313,423. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

