Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 30,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.7% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 21,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.13. 1,016,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,106. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

