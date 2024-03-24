Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,175,000 after purchasing an additional 181,824 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Globe Life by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after purchasing an additional 57,587 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Globe Life by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,247,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,884,000 after purchasing an additional 168,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Globe Life by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,163,000 after purchasing an additional 84,122 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Stock Performance

NYSE:GL traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.47. 1,215,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 859,470. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $132.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.83.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 8.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 2,524 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.37, for a total transaction of $306,337.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,510.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

