Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. 1,552,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.