Accurate Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 17,749,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,327,000 after purchasing an additional 867,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,904,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,412,000 after purchasing an additional 91,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,473,000 after purchasing an additional 175,073 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.24. 1,552,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.91. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.