Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,565,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,626,000 after buying an additional 1,677,942 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 8,722,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,361,000 after buying an additional 67,782 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,937,000 after buying an additional 205,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 234.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,681,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,323,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983,231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,103,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,863. The company has a market cap of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.96 and a fifty-two week high of $62.18.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

