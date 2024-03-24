Accurate Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 17,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $5,434,718.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total transaction of $1,747,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,204 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.19, for a total value of $2,675,102.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,434,718.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,874 shares of company stock worth $7,249,946 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.6 %

LMT traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $445.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,300. The stock has a market cap of $107.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $434.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $438.00. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

