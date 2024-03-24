Accurate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Arch Resources worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 61.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 113.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Arch Resources by 21.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ARCH shares. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Resources from $232.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Transactions at Arch Resources

In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher bought 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total value of $369,080.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,611 shares of company stock worth $19,716,747. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Down 1.3 %

Arch Resources stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,179. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.92.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.90 by ($0.83). Arch Resources had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $23.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

