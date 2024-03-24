Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $180,000 Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,593 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after buying an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.2 %

Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.31. 11,865,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,885,132. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.13 and a 52-week high of $13.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HBAN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $197,059.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,809.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 15,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $197,059.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 303,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,809.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann B. Crane sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $785,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 192,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,603,024.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,359 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

