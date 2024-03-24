Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.84. 1,426,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,825. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAYX. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

