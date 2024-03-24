Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.51 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 286 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,421,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,127,933,000 after acquiring an additional 56,686 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,964,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,389,000 after buying an additional 27,920 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,658,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $948,971,000 after buying an additional 44,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,054,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,297,000 after buying an additional 197,654 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.54.

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.51. 1,239,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $127.69 and a one year high of $192.57. The stock has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $178.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is 39.12%.

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

