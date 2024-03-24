Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 0.8% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,441. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,242 shares of company stock worth $5,929,355. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.47.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE:WM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $213.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 36.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.00%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

