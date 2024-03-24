Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 201,851.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,428,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,477,000 after acquiring an additional 93,382,579 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,358,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,462,000 after buying an additional 186,235 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evergy by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Evergy by 3,322.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,433,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,693,000 after buying an additional 10,128,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Evergy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,379,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,716,000 after buying an additional 261,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Evergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.63. 2,400,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,022. The stock has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.