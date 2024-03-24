Accurate Wealth Management LLC Has $219,000 Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 61,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Eversource Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $147,913.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total transaction of $147,913.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,250 shares of company stock worth $352,014 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ES remained flat at $57.89 on Friday. 2,157,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,795,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $81.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.18.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -226.98%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

