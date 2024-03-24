Accurate Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

VMBS traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $45.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,159,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,390. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $47.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1453 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

