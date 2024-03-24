Accurate Wealth Management LLC Invests $282,000 in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,736 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the third quarter worth $31,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nutanix in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In other news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,902,499 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NTNX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 3.2 %

NTNX traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,853,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,344,758. Nutanix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.