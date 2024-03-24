Accurate Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830,607 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,277,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,633,000. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,953,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $175.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,125,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,205,033. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $177.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.62. The stock has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

