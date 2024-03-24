Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,429 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,429 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,299,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after purchasing an additional 551,340 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $6,741,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 253.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 160,650 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Kohl’s by 137.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 515,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 298,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 106.9% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 123,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KSS shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Kohl’s Price Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $26.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,022,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,819,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $29.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.39. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

