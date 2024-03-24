Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,380 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,717 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 320.0% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $604,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.37. 17,816,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,625,604. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $43.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.17.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.08. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

