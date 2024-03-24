Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 674 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,659,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,045,014,000 after buying an additional 2,563,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,951,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,194,000 after buying an additional 3,566,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after buying an additional 1,078,675 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. The company had a trading volume of 8,168,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. The company has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

