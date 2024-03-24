Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 782 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $13,323,000. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 182,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $549,000.

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,026,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,504. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

