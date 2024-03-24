Accurate Wealth Management LLC Sells 809 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after acquiring an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $3,436,543,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,290,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,538,000 after purchasing an additional 20,362,295 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,518,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,383,000 after purchasing an additional 746,756 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.05. 29,001,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,031,004. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.65.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

