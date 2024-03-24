Accurate Wealth Management LLC Takes $203,000 Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,921 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $611,000. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $1,042,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $206,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,586,452.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. UBS Group cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.87.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

PHM traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $116.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,254. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.26 and a 1-year high of $117.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

