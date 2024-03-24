Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SLRN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Acelyrin in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Acelyrin alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLRN

Acelyrin Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ SLRN opened at $6.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. Acelyrin has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 15,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total transaction of $119,327.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,587,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,063,746. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Acelyrin

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRN. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acelyrin during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Acelyrin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acelyrin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Acelyrin in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Acelyrin by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Acelyrin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acelyrin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acelyrin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.