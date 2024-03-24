Acumen Capital Raises Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$53.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Acumen Capital from C$47.50 to C$53.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BDGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$55.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$42.50 to C$48.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Infrastructure Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.20.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions stock opened at C$50.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$46.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$40.73. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of C$24.55 and a 52 week high of C$50.19. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.44.

In related news, Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

