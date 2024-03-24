Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Adicet Bio from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Get Adicet Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACET

Adicet Bio Stock Up 7.4 %

NASDAQ:ACET opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.92.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, research analysts expect that Adicet Bio will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 3,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.40 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,526,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,063,261.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adicet Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Adicet Bio by 18.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,799 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 40.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,160 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,314,000 after purchasing an additional 165,655 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adicet Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product in pipeline includes ADI-001, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adicet Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adicet Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.