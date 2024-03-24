Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Bought by CoreCap Advisors LLC

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 118,090 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $3,085,000. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after buying an additional 86,571 shares during the period. Finally, UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at $13,217,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $195.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.82.

AMD traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.65. 57,899,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,970,376. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $81.02 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,266 shares in the company, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $17,511,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,248,089.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,943 shares of company stock valued at $59,919,994 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

